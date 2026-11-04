Elmore County voters approve new ambulance district ballot measure

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — Elmore County voters approved a measure to replace the county’s existing ambulance district, with 67.53% voting in favor. The measure needed a simple majority, more than half of the votes cast, to pass.

Elmore County ballot measure would create a new ambulance district

The proposal will create a new district to address a funding shortfall. Commissioner Bud Corbus said the ambulance service costs nearly $4.5 million a year to operate, with the county contributing about $1 million annually in federal payments.

READ MORE | Elmore County voters will decide on November ballot measure to create new ambulance district

The new district’s board will set the property tax rate, capped at $40 a year per $100,000 in taxable property value, compared with about $16 currently. The board could set a lower rate. The county is targeting January 2028 for the new district to begin operating, with ambulance services continuing through the transition.