Early voting begins today in Ada, Canyon, and Twin Falls Counties

IDAHO — Early Voting for the May 20th Consolidated Election begins today in several counties across southern Idaho.

Consolidated elections may consider topics like school bonds, highway districts and more, depending on what's up for election in your county.

Ada County

In Ada County, voters can take advantage of the following early voting sites:

Ada County Elections (Mobile Voting Unit)

Boise City Hall

Eagle Public Library

Garden City City Hall

Library! At Bown Crossing

Meridian City Hall

Star City Hall

All locations will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 16.

Those who need to register may do so at any location with a proper photo ID and proof of residence.

Canyon County

Voters in Canyon County may cast an early ballot at the Canyon County Elections office from May 5 - May 16, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday–Friday.

Twin Falls County

Vote early in Twin Falls County at the Twin Falls County Building. Voting will be held in the Auditor/Recorder's office on the second floor, from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday–Friday.