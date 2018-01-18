Police: Suspect fired shots at neighbor's house

BOISE, ID - Jason Evans, 61, of Boise has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following reports of shots fired on the 9000 block of West Cory Street in Boise Wednesday evening.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Evans as he was walking out of his residence, according to a Boise Police Department news release. They took Evans into custody without incident.

As officers searched the home, they found a rifle believed to have been fired earlier that evening. The release said evidence gathered at the scene indicated the suspect fired several shots from the rifle at a nearby house as three occupants were outside.

The victims were able to run to safety inside the home. They were not injured.

Police said the suspect knew the victims, but there was no ongoing disagreement between them.

