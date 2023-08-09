Suspect and police fire shots in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A large police presence is visible at the scene of a shooting in Garden City. The incident happened Tuesday morning on the 9000 block of Stoneham Drive not far from McCleary's Pub on State Street.

Cory Stambaugh, interim chief of the Garden City Police Department, said in a news conference that police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 9:30am on Friday.

Shots were fired by a person in a home in the 9200 block of Stoneham Drive in Garden City.

Two responding officers also discharged their weapons.

After removing a person safely from the house, the suspect was taken into police custody. Police report there were no injuries at the scene.

The Ada County Critical Task Force has been deployed to continue the investigation into the incident.