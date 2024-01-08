Police respond to crash near Fruitland, expect delays or consider alternative route

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are responding to a crash on US-95 that began blocking the roadway at milepost 59 just south of Fruitland at around 8:56. Both lanes are blocked.
ISP is notifying those in the area to consider an alternative route, expect delays and use caution in the area.
Idaho State Police is on scene of a crash on US Highway 95 at mile post 59 south of Fruitland. Both lanes are blocked. Please use an alternative route.@ISPHeadquarters @isprccs pic.twitter.com/nqq2eFuZkB— Idaho State Police - West Idaho (@ISPWesternID) January 8, 2024