Police respond to crash near Fruitland, expect delays or consider alternative route

Posted at 10:03 AM, Jan 08, 2024
FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are responding to a crash on US-95 that began blocking the roadway at milepost 59 just south of Fruitland at around 8:56. Both lanes are blocked.

ISP is notifying those in the area to consider an alternative route, expect delays and use caution in the area.

