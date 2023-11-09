Police: Armed teen boards Boise School bus

BOISE, Idaho — Police say an armed teenager boarded a school bus near downtown Boise Thursday morning that was bringing students to North Jr. High and Boise High.

The Boise School District sent a note to families and staff Thursday morning, informing them that an individual who was not a student boarded a school bus, appearing to be intoxicated. The bussing company notified school administration and police met the bus upon arriving at North Junior High.

"When the individual was taken into custody by Boise Police, it was confirmed that he possessed a gun hidden in a backpack," the district said in an email. "The individual is now in the custody of the Boise Police Department." (This quote was edited to remove information about a knife, after new information from Boise Police.)

Boise Police have identified the man as 19-year-old Tristiano Fragomeno of Meridian. He's been charged with Theft-Grand (F), Controlled Substance-Possession of (F), Weapon-Carry Concealed While Under the Influence (M), Weapon-Possessing Weapons or Firearms on School Property (M), Arrests & Seizures-Resisting or Obstructing Officers (M).

Police say Fragomeno attempted to run away as officers began searching his bag but he was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

The school district previously said he was also armed with a knife but Boise Police now say, "Officers located a stolen firearm, and drugs inside of Fragomeno’s bag. He did not have a knife as previously reported based on preliminary information."

No students were injured during the incident, and all students are safe. Counseling and support services are being made available for students and parents regarding the incident.

BSD administration invites anyone with questions or concerns to contact them at 208-854-4000.

If anyone has information that can assist the Boise police in the investigation into this matter, they are asked to call 208-377-6790.