Watch
News

Actions

Police investigating rape allegations against Idaho lawmaker

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho Legislature
Representative Aaron von Ehlinger, R Lewiston
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 20:27:07-04

The Boise Police Department is investigating a rape allegation made against an Idaho lawmaker.

Police spokeswoman Haley Williams confirmed Monday that the department has an open investigation into the allegations made by a legislative staffer against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican from Lewiston.

Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations, saying the encounter in March was consensual. A legislative ethics committee announced last week that its members unanimously found probable cause to hold a public hearing on the matter. Williams says detectives work closely with FACES of Hope, a support center for sexual assault victims, on these types of investigations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light