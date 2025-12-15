Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Police investigate shooting that left a man lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds

The man was found at 2 a.m. this morning in Pocatello
Pocatello Police Department
Pocatello Police Department<br/>
Pocatello Police Department<br/>
Pocatello Police Department
Posted
and last updated

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police are investigating a shooting that left a man lying wounded in the street on Sunday, December 14.

According to a release from the City of Pocatello, at 2:00 a.m., officers located an adult male lying in the roadway near the intersection of 2nd Street and Center Street in Pocatello. The man had suffered two gunshot wounds.

Police rendered medical aid before paramedics arrived on scene, and the man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Pocatello Police Department is asking that anyone with information, surveillance footage, or recordings contact the department via phone at 208-234-6100 or email Detective Van Dyke at evandyke@pocatello.gov.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights