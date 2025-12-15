Police investigate shooting that left a man lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police are investigating a shooting that left a man lying wounded in the street on Sunday, December 14.

According to a release from the City of Pocatello, at 2:00 a.m., officers located an adult male lying in the roadway near the intersection of 2nd Street and Center Street in Pocatello. The man had suffered two gunshot wounds.

Police rendered medical aid before paramedics arrived on scene, and the man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Pocatello Police Department is asking that anyone with information, surveillance footage, or recordings contact the department via phone at 208-234-6100 or email Detective Van Dyke at evandyke@pocatello.gov.