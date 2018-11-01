Police: Idaho Falls man reports he sexually assaulted a child

Associated Press
12:42 PM, Nov 1, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - An eastern Idaho man has been taken into custody after authorities say he called the police to report he had sexually assaulted a child.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says that 45-year-old Leroy Milton Cotterell of Idaho Falls called 911 Friday.

The Post Register reports that officers responded, and Cotterell told detectives he sexually assaulted a child. Police say the child confirmed the assault.

Cotterell is charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

A message left for Cotterell's public defender on Thursday wasn't immediately returned.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top