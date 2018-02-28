Police: Four arrested in Boise stolen credit card scheme

BOISE, ID - Boise Police officers arrested four out-of-state suspects Tuesday for reportedly using counterfeit credit cards at local retailers.
Martell Duncan, 25, Ollishey Rushing, 24, and Alexandria Nolin-Coulter, 22, all from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dwayne Bell, 25, of Los Angeles, California, were booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday night.
Duncan faces charges of criminal possession of a credit card and forgery, both felonies; Rushing was arrested for felony burglary; and Nolin-Coulter and Bell each now face a felony charge of criminal possession of a credit card.
Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boise Police officers received a tip that a group of people were attempting to purchase cell phones and other electronic devices with counterfeit credit cards from two stores on the 8100 block of West Overland Road, according to a Boise Police Department news release.
“Evidence indicates the suspects had used fake credit cards encoded with stolen credit card information from real victims,’ the release stated.
Officers located the suspects at a business near Milwaukee Street in west Boise and took them into custody.
“Further investigation revealed that the subjects had come to Boise from Las Vegas with the intent of using the fictitious cards to purchase merchandise illegally. The stolen credit card information is not believed to be from local victims,” the release explained.