Police detail cultish beliefs of mom charged in kids' deaths

John Roark/AP
FILE - In this March 6, 2020 file photo Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing, in Rexburg, Idaho. Newly released documents from the complex investigation of Daybell, accused of conspiring to kill her children and husband, reveal sordid details of a cult-like belief system of "zombies" and "vibrations", a disintegrating marriage and an affair. Documents from the Chandler Police Department in Arizona offer a detailed look at the lives of Lori and Chad Daybell via text messages, computer files and interviews with close friends and family members. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool,File)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 11:49:35-04

BOISE, Idaho — Newly released documents from the investigation of a woman accused of conspiring to kill her children and husband reveal sordid details of a cult-like belief system of “zombies” and “vibrations."

Documents from the Chandler Police Department in Arizona examine the lives of Lori and Chad Daybell via text messages, computer files and interviews.

Both are charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Lori’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and in the death of Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Daybell is also charged with conspiring to kill her estranged husband Charles Vallow with help from her brother. The brother died in 2019.

