PODER of Idaho covering cost of DACA renewals for Idahoans

NAMPA, Idaho — Are you covered by DACA and need to renew your application? PODER of Idaho is a non-profit serving the Latino and immigrant community that might be able to help out. The non-profit is offering a new program 'Sigue Soñando' that pays for DACA renewals.

Idaho DACA recipient Jossue Ruiz is just one of the over 3,000 dreamers under DACA in Idaho. He was born and raised in Tijuana Mexico and has been calling Idaho home since he was 6 years old.

Currently, Jossue is legally in the U.S. through DACA, which prevents young adults from deportation that were brought to the U.S. as children. Also allowing them to work legally through renewable periods.

"We have to pay $495 every two years. So that adds up quickly," said Jossue Ruiz, an Idaho DACA recipient.

That's the fee Dreamers have to pay to renew their DACA eligibility. This is why Jossue is taking advantage of the PODER of Idaho's new program, ‘Sigue Soñando’ that covers the cost of renewal.

"We got a grant specifically just to pay for these types of fee's. What we are trying to do is help if folks are having a hard time paying for their DACA. Which we know can be a strain for young people barely entering the workforce," said Estefania Mondragon, Executive Director for PODER of Idaho.

Jossue, being a small business owner himself, says these types of programs make a difference and help him out as he navigates in Idaho as a Dreamer.

"I wish there was a pathway so we can go through it because I'm doing the same things every other Idahoan is trying to do. Trying to be successful, I have family values, I love my family, I love camping, I love fishing," said Ruiz.

PODER has the eligibility to cover about 120 DACA renewal funds, that will be processed in order of arrival.

You can visit PODER of Idaho’s social media accounts for a link to the application.