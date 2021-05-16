Pocatello man pleads guilty to fatally hitting cyclist

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A man accused of fatally striking a Pocatello cyclist in 2020 and leaving the scene has agreed to plead guilty to the two felony charges, according to court records.

Tyler Carter, 39, of Pocatello, has signed a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves pleading guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident charges, the Idaho State Journal reported.

Prosecutors say Carter struck 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm, of Pocatello, with his truck on Buckskin Road on March 13, 2020.

An off-duty Bannock County detention sergeant and his fiancée found Wilhelm’s body in a ravine a few hours after she was reported missing three days after she was hit.

According to the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend a nine-year prison sentence.

The sheriff’s office said Carter was driving a GMC pickup truck when he struck Wilhelm around 6:45 p.m., while she was bicycling alone on Buckskin Road. Authorities believe the force of the impact threw Wilhelm into the ravine, where she later died.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office said Wilhelm was alive for some time before succumbing to her injuries.

