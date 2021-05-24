Watch
Plan released for $440M in Idaho education rescue money

State of Local Education: The return to the classroom
Posted at 5:03 PM, May 24, 2021
Idaho education officials say the state's primary challenge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is helping students make up lost ground due to missed instructional time.

The Idaho Department of Education identified that as a top priority in its draft plan announced Monday for spending $440 million the state is receiving in federal American Rescue Plan money for some 300,000 students in grades K-12. The U.S. Department of Education requires the plan.

Idaho officials are taking public comments on the plan through June 1. State officials say last fall's early reading assessment showed a 5% drop from the previous year in K-3 students reading at grade level.

