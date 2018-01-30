NAMPA - The owner of the old Pix Theatre in downtown Nampa is hoping to find some volunteers to assist in restoration efforts.

Pix Anew Inc. is holding a volunteer meeting to discuss restoration plans on February 10th at 3:00 p.m. at 205 15th Ave S, Nampa, ID 83651, in the basement of the building.

"We will be discussing our current plans and goals and will be taking down information from everyone that is interested in helping," owner Debbie Lasher Hardy said in a news release. "We are in need of electricians, painters, and people that can do site inspections/tests."

All volunteers are asked to be over the age of 18, have a valid ID, proof of insurance(s), and full contact information.

"Pix Anew Inc. exists to promote, create, and facilitate theatrical arts in Nampa and surrounding areas," Debbie Lasher Hardy said. "We want to provide creative opportunities for members of the community and to supply the community with wholesome entertainment."