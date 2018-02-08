"Pet friendly" license plate could soon be available in Idaho

Marissa Morrison
3:48 PM, Feb 8, 2018
Rep. Melissa Wintro, D-Boise, holds a mock up of the Idaho "pet friendly" license plate. Feb. 8, 2018

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho House Transportation & Defense Committee moved to introduce legislation Thursday that would create a "pet friendly" license plate.

The funds collected from sales of the plate would be used in a program to assist low-income families with the cost of spaying or neutering pets. 

The goals of the program are:

  • To improve the lives for dogs and cats in low-income households throughout the state of Idaho,
  • To enable veterinarians in low-income areas to assist and connect bet owners,
  • To provide relief to animal shelters and impound facilities by decreasing pet over-population and unwanted litters,
  • And to provide pet care information to under-served communities. 

Start-up fees would be reimbursed to the Idaho Transportation Department by the plate's sponsoring organization. ITD receives $13 per plate sold to offset the cost to administer the program.

The legislation awaits a full hearing. 

