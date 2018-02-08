"Pet friendly" license plate could soon be available in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho House Transportation & Defense Committee moved to introduce legislation Thursday that would create a "pet friendly" license plate.

The funds collected from sales of the plate would be used in a program to assist low-income families with the cost of spaying or neutering pets.

The goals of the program are:

To improve the lives for dogs and cats in low-income households throughout the state of Idaho,

To enable veterinarians in low-income areas to assist and connect bet owners,

To provide relief to animal shelters and impound facilities by decreasing pet over-population and unwanted litters,

And to provide pet care information to under-served communities.

Start-up fees would be reimbursed to the Idaho Transportation Department by the plate's sponsoring organization. ITD receives $13 per plate sold to offset the cost to administer the program.

The legislation awaits a full hearing.