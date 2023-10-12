Person of interest in case of dead women in Ontario found dead

The Malheur County District Attorney has announced that the body of Conner Fry, the person of interest in the discovery of a dead woman in Ontario, has been found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RELATED | Woman found dead in her trunk in Ontario parking lot, police search for person of interest

Just after 7:00pm Wednesday night, the Oregon State Police SWAT team was preparing to arrest Fry on an approved warrant, when they discovered his lifeless body.

Fry was a person of interest in the discovery of the body of Daniel Perez, found dead in her trunk in an Ontario parking lot.

This investigation is ongoing, and more details will be provided as they become available.