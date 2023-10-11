Woman found murdered in Ontario, police search for person of interest

The Ontario Police, Oregon State Police, Malheur County Sheriff's, and Payette Police are asking the public for any information regarding a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Authorities were alerted to suspicious circumstances in the disappearance of Daniela Perez, 24, of Ontario.

Police were able to use On-Star to find the missing woman's vehicle, found parked in downtown Ontario in a parking lot. Perez was found, deceased, inside of the vehicle.

Police believe this person of interest may have information regarding Perez's disappearance and death.

Please contact the Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125 if you have information regarding his identity or whereabouts.