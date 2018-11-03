Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho - An Emmett woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning that left State Highway 52 blocked for several hours.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., Idaho State Police responded to the single-vehicle, fatality crash on eastbound SH52 at milepost 24, six miles west of Emmett.

Police say Wayne Henke, 56, of Boise, was driving eastbound on SH52 in a 2004 Ford Ranger. The Ford went off the right shoulder, came back on the road, overcorrected, and then struck an embankment on the right shoulder, where it overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle, Starling Bisconer, 53, of Emmett, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Henke was transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by ground ambulance.

The road was blocked for approximately three hours. Next of kin has been notified. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.