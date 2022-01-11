Parts of I-84 between Nampa and Caldwell close for overnight construction, ITD expansion project continues

NAMPA, Idaho — Interstate 84 lanes between Caldwell and Nampa will close tonight and tomorrow for overnight pavement repairs.

The Idaho Transportation Department said in a news release travel between Exit 28 to 10th Avenue in Caldwell and Exit 33 to Karcher Road in Nampa will be affected by the project. Repairs will focus on patching potholes and rough pavement to mitigate weather damage.

“The harsh winter weather we’ve had lately is causing the older pavement to deteriorate,” ITD Project Manager Andrew Linder said in the release. “We are acting quickly to keep driving conditions smooth and safe over the winter.”

https://twitter.com/IdahoITD/status/1480706023337906177?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Route closures and times:

Jan. 11: Westbound I-84 traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jan. 12: Eastbound I-84 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Related: I-84 Canyon County Expansion looks West

A detour through Caldwell Boulevard will be available for nighttime drivers, according to the ITD release. A map of the closures and detours is available for download here.

Several I-84 improvement projects in Canyon County are underway, according to ITD. Crews are currently building new travel lanes that should open to travelers this spring and summer. Traffic will use the new pavement while ITD works on existing roads.

All improvements will be complete in 2023, according to the ITD release. More details on the I-84 expansion in Canyon County are available here.

Related: I-84 expansion nears completion

Text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-ITD-84CC or listen to the monthly Drive Idaho podcast to receive updates about other major traffic impacts.