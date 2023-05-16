Parma family seeking public's help to find out who shot and killed their horse

PARMA, Idaho — A family and community are asking for the public's help and support as they try to find the person who killed their horse.

"I got up. It was about 10:30 A.M. when I went out there to give them some hay, and I looked down, and there was this one ... dead— for no reason," said Dan Erskine, owner of the killed horse.

That's what Erskine says he saw on Friday morning when he got up to feed his horse. He found the 4-year-old horse, Codi, shot nine times.

He and his family were devastated to learn the horse they had planned to pass down to his grandson was dead.

But Erskin tells me that while this is not the first time one of his animals has been found shot and dead, this is the first time he has reported it.

"I had a cow over a year ago, and it was a perfect place shot, and I don't think that could have been random," said Erskine.

Erskin says he reported this shooting to authorities after being urged by his wife.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.

Sheriff Kieran Donahue tells us that they currently have no suspects, but they have no doubt those responsible will have a hard time staying quiet.

"They are probably talking about it, and I'm betting they are. And I'm hoping that the public will be listening and those people will come forward because this is such a tragedy for that family," said Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

The local shop owner of Bar 20 in Parma, who did not want to go on camera, is offering a reward of $1,000 for anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the murder of Codi.

"The neighbors are really concerned that their cattle may be targeted, so they are super invested in this case also," said Erskine.

Erskine tells me they are looking into installing cameras on their property to try and prevent this from ever happening again.

If you have any information regarding who is responsible for killing the horse contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 208-454-7531.