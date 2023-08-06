Watch Now
Parkway fire evacuations and closures lifted in Post Falls

Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 13:30:53-04

POST FALLS, Idaho — Evacuation notices and road closures are being lifted in the Post Falls area after firefighters made significant containment progress, with officers successfully lining off the perimeter.

The fire, which was discovered on Friday, was burning in a heavily timbered area above the Spokane River, near the dam at Post Falls.

The progress has allowed fire crews to begin mopping up the fire without damage to any surrounding structures.

