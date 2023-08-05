Parkway Fire sparks evacuations in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Firefighters responded to a fire in the Post Falls Community Forest on August 5, holding it to an estimated 80 acres overnight while they issued an evacuation notice for at-risk areas.

No structures have been lost, although some are currently threatened. The Idaho Department of Lands is employing a full suppression strategy, including two helicopters, four engines, and three fire crews.

Fire authorities have implemented road closures and are urging community members to avoid the fire area if possible.

The cause of the Parkway fire is still under investigation, and updates on the developing situation will follow.

If you are a first-hand witness to the fire’s ignition, and have credible information to share with fire investigators, please call 208-666-8697 or email investigation@idl.idaho.gov.