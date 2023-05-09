Parents rally for upcoming West Ada School District levy

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Parents and former teachers apart of the West Ada School District (WASD) are advocating for people to help pass the largest levy in the district's history.

If passed, the WASD would be guaranteed $50 million dollars annually for the next ten years to help with its school infrastructure and a number of other things to combat the Treasure Valley's rapid growth.

Early voting has already started and the levy will be on the ballot on May 16. Currently, WASD serves over 40,000+ students and is having to manage the stress of more students than ever before.

"It is extremely important with the exponential growth that we have had in the valley just in the last couple of years if not the last decade and we've seen such a huge growth that we need to help alleviate some of that pressure that our teachers and our students are seeing in our schools," said Meghan Saboori, substitute teach and parent in the WASD.

Schools in the district are already struggling with overcrowding and infrastructure is deteriorating due to the increase in students.

"I've seen ceilings falling down from the cafeterias and the gyms. I've seen holes in floors of the actual hallways. I've seen boilers have been broken so kids are cold in the winter," said Saboori.

Former teachers are also chiming in knowing that if the levy doesn't pass, Boise as a whole will hinder its current and future students.

"We all benefit as a community from strong schools and that's why this levy is so crucial," said Zach Borman, president of the West Ada Education Association. "We need our community to see the value that our schools add to our cities and our state and realize that this is for the kids and for the best of the state itself."

