105,000-acre Paddock Fire forces Level 3 evacuations

GEM & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, Idaho — The Paddock Fire has now forced level 3 evacuations for residents on N. Crane Rd. and Four Mile Rd. south of Big Flat Rd.

watchduty.org Paddock Fire map

Evacuations in Gem County for Ola and the Ola Valley area are in effect. If you live in the areas indicated in the map below from Gem County Fire Protection District #2, the Washington County Sheriff's Office is urging that you evacuate now.

The Paddock Fire is burning in Washington County approximately 10 miles north of French Corner and is currently 105,000 acres in size with no containment.