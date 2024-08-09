Multiple buildings destroyed due to the Paddock Fire

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office is working with the local firefighters and the BLM to help fight the over 160,000 Paddock Fire.

Between Washington, Payette, and Gem County, some buildings have been destroyed due to the blaze. Ola, ID had it's first residence loss yesterday.

Firefighters that are battling the blaze are using a lot of their energy, that they still need to take breaks. A firefighter that took a break was napping while one of the buildings caught fire due to the Paddock Fire, and fortunately he did make it out alive before getting trapped.

Road closures can make it hard for travelers.

Click herefor any road closures in the area.