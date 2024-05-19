Owyhee Produce holds 4th annual asparagus festival

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Thousands of people from all over the Treasure Valley traveled to Fruitland on Saturday for Owyhee Produce’s 4th annual asparagus festival.

The event featured asparagus themed vendors, food options and tours of the asparagus packing facility.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

“We bring people in, give them tours of our packing house, which is an opportunity for them to know what happens to take the food from the field to the grocery store,” Bailey Myers-Hartley said.

She coordinated the event, with the help of her family, featuring vendors and opportunities to try asparagus prepared in different ways.

“So we try and bring everyone in the community together. Give them an opportunity to try new things with asparagus, but also learn how it is processed,” added Myers-Hartley.

“This might be better than the fair,” says Mary Jones.

Mary and Doug Jones drove all the way from Meridian to come to the festival. They tell me that it is important to support local farmers.

“Asparagus is a specialty crop, not everybody grows it,” Doug Jones said. "So it’s important to know it’s here and support local farmers, local agriculture, and local processing plants."

For visitors like Marielle Black, the event is an opportunity to try new things.

“I think it’s nice because it showcases the folks who make all of these very specific kind of crafts and kind of foods, and it gives everyone the opportunity to taste it when they wouldn't normally find it in the store,” Black said.

“This is our first time here, but I like it, it’s nice. They have a little bit of everything. I can’t believe asparagus pizza and asparagus ice cream,” added Sherri Wise just before touring the packing house.

“We’re now like four or five generations removed from farming, so people don’t understand where their food comes from in any sense,” Myers-Hartley said. "So if you can have a way to educate in a fun way and make it memorable and people can learn to trust a farmer, it becomes a relationship that bridges that gap."

