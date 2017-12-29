Overnight shooting in Caldwell under investigation

Haze
One man was shot after an altercation in Caldwell overnight.
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Caldwell overnight. Caldwell police say the man was shot during an altercation on South Montana Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene the man had already been taken to the hospital...police say he is expected to survive.
Investigators have not released any information about a suspect, but ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (208)343-COPS.