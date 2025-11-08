Overdue hunter in Shoshone County dies after getting stuck in the snow

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A hunter in Shoshone County died on Nov. 6 while attempting to hike out of the backcountry after two vehicles, one a truck and the other an ATV, got stuck in the snow.

According to a social media post from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, authorities were alerted on the morning of Nov. 6 that two hunters were reported overdue.

The hunters, who included one male and one female, called a friend the evening before to let them know they were stuck in the snow outside of Clarkia.

While the location of the hunters was unknown, the person who reported the missing pair passed along information regarding where they liked to hunt.

A backcountry search and rescue team was then deployed to those areas. However, their efforts, which included following multiple cell phone pings, were unsuccessful.

Ultimately, family members located the missing hunters. Police say that after the truck became stuck in the snow, the male hunter attempted to use their ATV to get help, but that too became stuck in the snow.

While the two hunters were attempting to hike out, the male hunter passed away. The female hunter stayed with the man until they were discovered by family.

Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's loved ones.