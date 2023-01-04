Winter Wednesdays and expansion highlights a new chapter for the World Center for Birds of Prey

The World Center for Birds of Prey offers a 50 percent discount off admission every Wednesday all the way through February ahead of an exciting new expansion.

The Global Raptor Education Center grand opening will happen on Earth Day this spring on Saturday, April 22.

This expansion will double the footprint and double the amount of possible visitors with a new peregrine falcon exhibit, a hawk exhibit, a new visitors center, an outdoor classroom, the Idaho STEM action center, a new parking area and new restrooms.

The Peregrine Fund started in 1970 and in 1999 the peregrine falcon got de-listed off the endangered species list, they started breeding California condors in 1993 in Boise and they continue to work to protect different breeds of raptors.

"When Tom Kade started the Peregrine Fund, he didn't want to live in a world without peregrine falcons and I don't want to live in a world without peregrine falcons," said Stephanie Ashley, the curator of birds at the World Center for Birds of Prey.

The Peregrine Fund works around the world, but their headquarters is located at the center in Boise, they have a goal to protect habitat and avoid extinction, but they do it in an interesting way through interactive education.

So far 500,000 students have take a field trip to the center since it has been open, they have four demonstration flights a day and a visit is fun for people of all ages.

"The California condor is my favorite," said Frank Bravo. "I’ve just enjoyed taking pictures of all the different birds," said Mila Bravo. "I like the owl."

We were able to see Ashley and her assistant do a demonstration with Oliver, a milky eagle owl, Oliver flew back and forth several times in the courtyard.

Ashley also performed a training flight with a lanner falcon and a peregrine falcon, the public can get looped into this training if it happens, but it is not on a set schedule.

"We have been working hard this year to show the public flying birds because there is something special about seeing a bird that flies," said Ashley. "We are really proud to offer demonstrations in hopes that we can inspire people to take some action in their own lives."

That philosophy worked on the Bravo family who visited for the first time, they left the World Center for Birds of Prey with a new membership even though they don't live in the Treasure Valley.

"We took a membership anyway," said Frank Bravo. "We are from Texas, we want to support it, we like this program and we will be back next year."

The World Center for Birds of Prey is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.