World Center for Birds of Prey to break ground on new building on Earth Day

The World Center for Birds of Prey will break ground on an expansion of its Interpretive Center on Earth Day.

The center will begin an expansion project to include more "educational opportunities and exhibits" on April 22 as part of a $3.2 million campaign known as HATCHED. Full construction will begin in July 2021 once the World Center's Critically Endangered Californian Condors's nestlings have fledged their nest, according to the Center.

“Patricia and I are pleased to serve as co-chairs for the HATCHED capital campaign. What The Peregrine Fund is building in 2021 at the World Center for Birds of Prey is only the beginning of a significant, staged investment for the future of Idaho’s children and families, and visitors from around the world” said Dirk Kempthorne, former governor of Idaho and board member of The Peregrine Fund, in a statement. “We as a community are privileged to have this world-class education facility in our backyard that is committed to teaching science education and celebrating the unmatched wildlife and landscapes across our magnificent state.”

The expansion will allow the Center to accommodate the 48% increase in guests over the last 5 years and "reinvest in growing educational programming interest through revitalized structure."

The new addition to the Center will double the capacity from 50,000 to 100,000 annual visitors and add more learning opportunities, according to a news release.