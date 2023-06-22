Three Island Crossing State Park: A big piece of history on the Oregon Trail

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — Making your way to Idaho on the Oregon Trail was a risky proposition. Pioneers crossed lots of dangerous terrains, perhaps none so much as Three Island Crossing just east of Mountain Home.

Three Island Crossing State Park is set aside to remember the treacherous journey taken by so many. Early migrants traveling the Oregon Trail faced so many challenges, beyond just riding on a rickety wagon. They endured famine, heat, wild animals, and last, but not least, the crossing of the mighty Snake River.

AJ Howard, KIVI staff

Thousands crossed to the north side at Three Island Crossing,and many perished in their effort. "There are many many stories of people drowning here," says Jim Kirkland, Administrative Assistant at Three Island Crossing State Park. "It was a feared crossing because of that."

The park looks peaceful and unimposing today. But when you have to get across on a horse or a wagon, it’s a whole different ballgame. "The crossing here at Glens Ferry was the most dangerous crossing along the Oregon Trail," says Kirkland. "The Oregon Trail being 2,000 miles, they feared this crossing the most."

Three Island Crossing State Park is an amazing place to learn about one of the most important passages on the Oregon Trail ... a place where wagons were converted to boats.

AH Howard, KIVI staff

"Well, they [the wagons] weren't made to float, but they made them float anyway," says Kirkland. "They took the axle grease and filled all the cracks. You would have cracks in the bed, and here and all along, all the way down you would seal that with axle grease or lard so it would actually float."

AJ Howard / KIVI staff

Today, the Three Island Crossing Park has a small museum, RV parking and campsites that attract people from around the country.

Beth Lindstrom is one of them. She taught fourth grade in Beaverton, Oregon. "The Oregon Trail was one of the highlights of teaching ... and also of the children," explains Lindstrom. "And all along here, I was so excited to actually see parts of the Oregon Trail. We planned on coming here today."

AJ Howard / KIVI staff

Timing was everything for those on the Oregon Trail. They had to arrive at Three Island Crossing early enough to beat the snow in the Blue Mountains, but late enough that the Snake River would be low.

Some chose not to cross and they faced a much rougher road detouring through the Owyhee Desert.

As they say, fortune favors the bold.

The crossing began to slow down with the development of a ferry system just up the river, owned by Gus Glenn. We all know the town as Glenn’s Ferry.

But the impact of Three Island Crossing continues to capture our imagination. And the vistas alone are worth a visit.

