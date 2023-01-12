Tamarack Resort hosts Second Annual West Mountain Showdown

DONNELLY, Idaho — On Saturday, January 7, Tamarack Resort hosted the West Mountain Showdown Rail Jam for the second year in a row giving young athletes a chance to showcase a different type of riding.

"The competition was so sick, people are really throwing down," said Cyrus Corbet a snowboarder who has his own production company out of McCall. "The stoke level was really high and I was super excited to be in it."

Tamarack hosts the West Mountain Showdown Rail Jam

The rail jam featured a division for younger kids and a competition with prizes, each having separate divisions for skiers and snowboarders near the Village on four rails Tamarack built.

"There is ton going on up here and to see that Tamarack can put something on like this is great," said Austin Stricker, a local skier. "It brings out lots of ages too, you see tiny little guys up here ripping the rails, it is awesome."

The event was presented by Flawless Threads, an apparel company born and raised in the City of Trees that caters to skiers and snowboarders.

In March, Flawless Threads will host Breakers Beach, featuring a rail jam and BBQ, at Tamarack’s Showtime Terrain Park.

The Resort features a series of outdoor events throughout the season. Learn more at TamarackIdaho.com.

