Respect private lands, know the boundaries to avoid trespassing

IDAHO — As the population of Idaho continues to grow, and more people head out to recreate and hunt in hills, Idaho Fish and Game is reminding people to respect private lands.

They are asking recreationists and hunters to follow signs and restrictions around private areas. It's important to know public and private land boundaries before heading out to avoid trespassing.

You should always check with a landowner and get permission before venturing onto their property to look for sheds, to hunt, or any other activity.

“Also, make sure that the land is open because a lot of public lands are closed this time of year," Roger Phillips, IDFG Public Information Supervisor said.

During this time, some public lands are closed to protect deer and elk during winter and early spring.

"Our wildlife management, many of them are closed to public entry to protect wildlife, some of the other public lands are as well, so make sure you know that," Phillips said. "Also make sure you know where those public and private lands are that is certainly no excuse to trespass."

There are some apps you can download to your phone to use as resource to tell you the boundaries of public and private lands.

To view the Wildlife Management Areas closed during winter and early spring, click here.