New mountain bike park opens Friday at Soldier Mountain

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain announced Tuesday it is opening its new mountain bike park for the summer this Friday. The park will be open Friday through Sunday, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day, through the end of October.

"We're excited to be opening our bike park," Soldier Mountain's general manager, Paul Alden, said. "These trails are built to world-class standards, and we look forward to being the preferred local mountain-biking destination for riders of all ages and abilities."

A grand opening celebration is planned for May 22 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a live band, 50% discount on in-person lift ticket purchases, a free dessert with ticket purchase, giveaways, food and local craft brews.

Soldier Mountain now has 7.7. miles of gravity mountain biking on four new trails, according to a news release. The bike park was designed and built by Hailey-based Titus Trails and Apex Trail Construction from Park City, Utah.

Soldier Mountain

The trails are made for all skill levels with easy, intermediate, advanced hand-cut and extreme machine-cut jump trails. The mountain has also added a skills park and plans to add a longer, hand-cut intermediate trail this summer, according to the release.

"Having had the opportunity to preview Soldier Mountain's new trails, I am thrilled with the addition of a new lift-accessed bike park in our region," Julian Tyo, a Wood River Trails Coalition board member, said. "The progression built within the network is pitch perfect, with a playful, family friendly green trail and a black jump trail that is the real deal. With a blue jump trail currently in the works by Titus Trails, I'm confident the offering the Soldier Mountain team is creating will appeal to bikers of all abilities."

Soldier Mountain will have limited bike rentals due to current mountain bike and bike parts supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating hours for the bike park are as follows:

