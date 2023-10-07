Mountain biking state championship showcases heart, determination and perseverance

BOISE, Idaho — High school and middle school mountain bikers competed in the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League state championship at Bogus Basin on Saturday.

After Sawyer Hundhausen of the Boise Brave finished first it was a close race for second and on the final turn Ella Voigt of Teton Valley had a big crash. After laying on the ground she got up and ran her bike across the finish line to a third place finish and a chorus of cheers.

"I think that really just shows her personality," said Savannah Bitz. "She is just so strong and so good having to run your bike across that finish line is always such a hard feeling, but I’m so glad that she is okay.

We profiled Savannah Bitz of the Canyon County Cycling Composite squad this week and she told us she hoped for a top three finish. Savannah battled up and down Bogus Basin against Ella as reached her goal with a second place finish.

"I had a goal last year that I wrote on a note card and told my coach," said Savannah. "I want to podium in JV1 as a freshman and I was just so over the moon when I was able to do that."

There are so many stories at the state championship with so many kids reaching personal bests, the volunteers who give up their time for this sport (I saw a rider thank a volunteer while she was navigating the course) and it also creates a really positive environment.

"It’s always inspiring to see the people you know, love and care about cheering you on the whole way," said Domenic Mendez, who came to cheer on his girlfriend who rides for Ambrose. "The more you see them, the more you think they really have my back, we are just trying to be here for her."

It's a really interesting sport to watch the spectators who have to climb a mountain to cheer on their riders. It's entertaining to see family and friends running down the mountain to get to the next checkpoint to offer their encouragement.

"So we will hike up and get our exercise in for the day," said Renae Zimmer, Domenic's mom. "We will get up as high as we can and then when we see here we will race down the mountain and try to catch her so we can to cheer for her, motivate her and tell her to race fast."

The family aspect of the sport makes it really unique as many parents practice with their children and camp out with them at different events. It also provides a good atmosphere for the kids to interact.

"The sportsmanship is better then any other sport I’ve ever done," said Bitz. "It is just such a great atmosphere to be in."

Click here for the results, there are still coming in as of writing this, but the standings are the Boise Brave, the Wood River Valley and Teton Valley.