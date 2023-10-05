Canyon County Cycling Composite gears up for the state championship at Bogus Basin

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Cycling Composite practiced out at Wilson Creek as they began training for the mountain bike season in the summer.

"It’s a lot different, it’s desert out here and there is nobody here in the summer because it gets so hot," said Savannah Bitz. "There is a lot of different terrain, from super rocky to grassy, and there are canyons, but in the summer when we train it is like 100 degrees."

Canyon County sits in ninth place in the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League standings going into the final race at Bogus Basin on Saturday.

They use the heat of the desert as a substitute for the high altitude places they have raced, like Brundage, Magic Mountain, Soldier Mountain, and Jug Mountain.

"Oh it is awesome, we camped every race," said Brad Blitz, Savannah's father who is an assistant coach so he can ride with the team during practices. "We ride as hard as the kids because a lot of them are faster than us, we are here to support them."

That is one aspect that makes mountain biking different then other sports, as parents can participate before cheering them on during the race. Savannah is the third kid in the family to roll through this program.

"My dad rides with me every single day, almost every single day, which is awesome," said Savannah. "He is just the best."

Savannah has had a magical season starting the year off with two top-three finishes. She moved up two divisions from Freshman to JV1.

"Which is really exciting," said Savannah. "I’m really hoping to get top-three this weekend, and I’m super excited about it, it is one of my favorite courses."

Teams from all over the state will be competing this Saturday at Bogus starting at 9:00 a.m. Riders will have to ascend and descend a course on the mountain two times to finish the race, and Savannah can't wait.

"It’s my favorite thing ever, I look forward to race season all year," said Savannah.

Going into the state championship the Boise Brave ranks first, followed by Wood River and then Teton Valley.