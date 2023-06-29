Kayaking to Shoshone Falls is a bucket list Idaho summer adventure

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Shoshone Falls is referred to as the Niagara of the West, and while this awe-inspiring waterfall can be viewed from the top, there is another way to experience the majestic falls in the Magic Valley.

This adventure is not for the faint of heart as it requires an eight-mile round trip on the Snake River, a portage of Pillar Falls and the average trip takes anywhere from five to seven hours. Bring lots of water, sunscreen and some snacks.

The journey starts at Centennial Park where AWOL Adventure Sports is located. This local business helps people get set up with the proper gear and they can answer any questions people have.

"It’s truly the dream come true," said Paul Melni. "My wife and I are thankful that we fell into this job and we like to tell our employees that we accommodate happiness."

A mile into the journey paddlers pass under the Perrine Bridge and one more mile upstream they reach Pillar Falls.

Many people make this their final stop as it's a good spot to hang out, but it is also dangerous. Several people have drowned here over the years as it has sieves, undercurrents, and lava tubes that people can get sucked into.

"Pillar Falls is much more dangerous than perceived," said Melni. "We highly recommend people always wear their life jacket, even during the portage, and not mess around with that whitewater."

During our adventure, the Snake River flowed at 3,400 cubic feet per second, and if the water is any higher the portage around the falls is not possible. Melni told us the river will drop on July 1.

The high water made the 200-yard portage much more difficult, as I had to wade through knee-deep water and swift moving current while carrying all my equipment.

"It’s pretty rugged. That is what I like about it," said Kathy Cea from Colorado. "There is nobody out here directing you, don’t go there, don’t do this. You are kind of on your own and doing your own thing."

Kathy and her husband Jack were the only two kayakers I saw above Pillar Falls. And even though the high water made the journey more difficult, it also made the 212-foot Shoshone Falls even more spectacular.

"It’s the only way to see it, it is right there in your face," said Cea. "It is amazing."

Kayaked to Shoshone Falls on the Snake River. The journey wasn't easy, but being at the base of this majestic waterfall was worth it. pic.twitter.com/urKPp2wwif — Steve Dent (@idahodent) June 29, 2023

I have to agree. It was way cooler than I thought it would be, but I did learn you want to do this on a calm day because, as the wind picks up in the afternoon, it made it feel like I was paddling upstream in both directions.

AWOL Adventures will also shuttle people up to Pillar Falls in a motorboat, help people navigate the portage, and guide them to the base of Shoshone Falls if you are looking for a safer alternative than trying this bucket list adventure out on your own.

AWOL Adventure Sports also offers sturgeon fishing, zip line tours, and scenic boat tours, as they make it their mission to help people enjoy the summer in Twin Falls.

"People are using their spare money to come hang out and we want to accommodate that," said Melni. "It is great to see people smiling and laughing and having a good time."

Shoshone Falls after Dark will also return in July for two different dates from July 5-9 and July 12-16.

RELATED | Back by popular demand: Shoshone Falls After Dark

If you are interested in seeing this light show on the falls get your tickets soon because the spring shows sold out quickly.