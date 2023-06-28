Watch Now
News

Actions

Back by popular demand: Shoshone Falls After Dark

July 5-9 and July 12-16
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark throughout May
Stan Petersen
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates, Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the City of Twin Falls will illuminate Shoshone Falls after dark during May in a manner similar to the lighting at Niagara Falls. Known as “the Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls looms 212 ft. above the Snake River and is 36 ft. taller than Niagara Falls. Forbes recently rated Shoshone Falls as the top bucket list destination for Idaho, and last month Condé Nast Traveler named it one of “8 Waterfalls in the U.S. Worth Traveling For.” (Photo by Stan Petersen)
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark throughout May
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 12:57:03-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — If you know, you know.

Shoshone Falls After Dark is an amazing way to enjoy the magnificent waterfall while in its full flow.

Due to the popularity of the event, the park has added a second round of shows, July 5-9 and July 12-16, thanks to the increased water flows.

Shoshone Falls After Dark

The event held earlier this season had multiple evenings that were sold out - so if you want to go, be sure to go to the website to reserve your space.

Tickets are per vehicle, with several size options available.

The show includes music and lights showing off one of Mother Nature's true masterpieces.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light