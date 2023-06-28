Back by popular demand: Shoshone Falls After Dark

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — If you know, you know.

Shoshone Falls After Dark is an amazing way to enjoy the magnificent waterfall while in its full flow.

Due to the popularity of the event, the park has added a second round of shows, July 5-9 and July 12-16, thanks to the increased water flows.

Courtesy of Southern Idaho Tourism

The event held earlier this season had multiple evenings that were sold out - so if you want to go, be sure to go to the website to reserve your space.

Tickets are per vehicle, with several size options available.

The show includes music and lights showing off one of Mother Nature's true masterpieces.