Idaho Fish and Game stocks the Boise River with chinook salmon

BOISE, Idaho — Anglers have a unique opportunity as the Idaho Fish and Game Department put 300 chinook salmon into the Boise River for the first time in five years.

"This is a put and take fishery so we do not expect these fish to spawn in the Boise River," said Timothy D'Amico. "We are putting these fish in the river for anglers to have an opportunity to fish for a chinook salmon closer to the Treasure Valley."

Idaho Fish and Game had excess hatchery fish at the Rapid River Fish Hatchery near Riggins so they put large adults and jacks into the Boise River at Barber Park, the West Parkcenter Bridge, the American Bridge and the Glenwood Bridge.

"Tug is the drug, I like setting the hook and hearing my reel scream," said Dale Garrard.

Garrard was one of several anglers waiting at Barber Park for the release and he appreciates the opportunity to gain experience fishing for chinook salmon.

"I wish I was better at it I can catch steelhead pretty well so I’m hoping this is similar," said Garrard. "I’ve never hooked one down here, I’ve just enviously watched other guys catch them so I’m hoping I can tie into one, I don’t know if I’ll land it, but I would like to hook one."

This was perhaps the weirdest fishing scene I've ever experience as anglers waited for the team to release the fish into the river. 100 were released at this location.

This release happened at the put-in for the Boise River float and it turned into a game of frogger as anglers tried to dodge floaters while trying to not catch a tube.

"If somebody ties into one of these big fish when there are rafts going around that is going to be a new fishing challenge," said Garrard. "The urban fishing challenge trying to play a fish with boaters going over your line."

There is a bag limit of two per day and any catch counts toward the season limit. Anglers need to have a fishing license and a salmon permit. You can click heremore rules and regulations.

We saw one angler hook a chinook, but he wasn't able to reel it in as this is a challenging fish to catch.

"They are definitely tough to rangle and they are a good fight on a rod," said D'Amico. "They are a great fish to have the opportunity to catch closer to home."