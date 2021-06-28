Idaho Fish and Game: Leave the fireworks at home

Idaho Department of Fish and Game are asking residents to leave fireworks at home this year for the 4th of July.

The department is reminding Idahoans fireworks are banned on most public lands, including IDFG land. Federal forest and rangelands, state endowment lands and department-managed lands are all firework and explosive-free areas, according to IDFG.

Anyone planning to be outside for the holiday is advised to leave the fireworks at home due to restrictions and fire risk. The department suggests checking local municipal and government guidelines this year as many have banned fireworks due to the fire risk.

“One person’s negligence can close down a large area for the year, destroying critical habitat for wildlife, recreational opportunities for sportsmen and sportswomen, and impact the livelihood of the property owners,” Sal Palazzolo, statewide Wildlife Habitat Manager for Idaho Fish and Game, said in a statement. “We are asking people to follow the rules and think before acting.”

IDFG asks residents to keep a few things in mind when heading to the Idaho backcountry:

Leave fireworks home - fireworks are prohibited on most public lands