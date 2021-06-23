Fireworks banned in majority of Ada County, residents encouraged to attend city display

All fireworks are banned for the majority of Ada County to minimize the risk of human-caused fires.

The City of Boise and Boise Fire Department announced Wednesday all fireworks, which include non-aerial fireworks, are banned in wildland-urban interface area in Boise City limits. The Ada County Board of Commissioners voted June 22 to ban the fireworks in unincorporated Ada County due to severe fire threat based on dry conditions in the area.

Firework stands opened June 23 and are allowed to sell "Safe and Sane" fireworks through July 5. The city says at least 19 fires were confirmed to have been started by fireworks in the past four years between July 3-5.

Boise Fire Department Blue on map indicates area where fireworks are banned.

Ada County residents are encouraged to instead attend the City's public firework display at Ann Morrison Park on 4th of July.

Prohibited fireworks include:

Fireworks containing explosive material that will burn or deflagrate when ignited. (Examples include, but are not limited to, firecrackers, cherry bombs, M-80s.)

Fireworks that leave the ground of their own accord, or fly when tossed into the air. Examples include, but are not limited to, skyrockets, bottle rockets, mortar shells, Roman candles.

Fireworks designed for ground or near ground use that travel outside of a fifteen (15) foot diameter circle.

Fireworks designed for ground or near ground use that, as a means of propulsion, emit showers or sparks longer than twelve (12) inches.

Fireworks designed for use from a stationary position that emit sparks, showers, or flaming balls, vertically more than twenty (20) feet; or from which discharged material falls beyond a twenty (20) foot diameter circle.

The Boise Fire Department outlines what steps residents should follow before, during and after lighting allowed fireworks:

Before lighting

Check to make sure you are in an area where it’s legal to light off fireworks. Fireworks are prohibited in the Boise foothills (see additional information above).

Use legal fireworks, available at licensed outlets. If you accidentally start a fire you can be sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution for putting out the fire.

Store fireworks out of the reach of children.

Always read and follow label directions.

Place pets indoors; they may be easily frightened by fireworks.

Always have water handy (garden hose or bucket of water).

During fireworks

A responsible adult should always light fireworks.

Keep matches and lighters away from children.

Use outdoors only.

Light only one firework at a time and move away quickly.

Keep children and pets away from fireworks.

Always remember, do not throw fireworks or hold them in your hand.

After fireworks

Soak used fireworks thoroughly in a bucket of water.