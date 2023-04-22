History comes alive at the Owyhee Motorcycle Club with the vintage races

BOISE, Idaho — The Owyhee Motorcycle Club dates back to 1940 and last fall it earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places becoming the first motocross club in the country to hold that honor.

This weekend the OMC is hosting it's biggest weekend of the year where riders race around the track on vintage bikes.

"It is like going back in time, just the feelings that you get," said Scott Wallenberg who rides Monark from Sweden that he rode in high school 50-years ago. "You can capture the old days again the same sights, the same smells and the same sound."

The vintage races kick off the season at the Owyhee Motorcycle Club and riders come from all over the country and the world for this event just like they did back in the day.

"To be able to come here to ride a track that hosted the top racers from all over the world in 1971 and 1972 is quite a thrill," said Wallenberg. "This is our Super Bowl."

Motorcross is a family-friendly endeavor as visitors camp at the club and spend the entire weekend with many families having multiple generations of racers competing in the vintage races.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand it is a family sport they just love to come out and we get so much support from the community," said Ed Barnowski, the club president. "We are club so we depend on our memberships, our volunteers and our sponsors, we can’t do it without them so appreciate everybody coming out for a great weekend.”

The rain this past week along with the hard work put in by the club provided hero dirt and excellent conditions for racing at this historic spot nestled in the Boise foothills.

“We are proud of being listed on the National Register of Historic places," said Barnowski. "We intend to be here forever, that really solidifies that and means a lot to us."

Racing will continue on Sunday, the club charges ten dollars if you are interested in checking out some racing this weekend.