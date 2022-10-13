Owyhee Motorcycle Club gets listed on the National Register of Historical Places

BOISE, Idaho — The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has provided motocross and dirt bike riders with a track to race at in the Boise foothills since 1940.

This week the club received an impressive honor becoming the first motorcycle club in the nation to earn the designation of being listed on the National Register of Historical Places.

"Amazing," said Rodney Reynolds of the OMC. "I’m sorry I get a little choked up because this place is really amazing to us and it is pretty much the longest continually running motorcycle club in the country."

Rodney Reynolds father raced here, Rodney grew up racing and he credits the club with keeping him out of trouble and Rodney's son Gerry races motocross too.

"He’s getting ready to be married and hopefully we will have fourth generation out here soon," said Reynolds.

Family bonds and history run deep at the club, 50 years ago Gary Jones became the first American to beat the Europeans in a race and it happened on this track, I've met several AMA hall of famers at the track and the club was inspired by the Firebird Raceway south of Emmett who got listed on the National Register of Historical Places in 2019.

“That just kind of sparked an idea of why not us," said Reynolds.

Scott New from Firebird provided the blueprint for the OMC and after a three-year process this non-profit got listed on the National Register of Historical Places.

"That is such a fabulous accomplishment by the people that have been involved in doing it and trying to maintain the area that it has always been for the family unit relatively close to town," said Thad Lawrence a lifelong member who started racing here in the 50s. "I think that is a great deal, what an accomplishment."

The OMC will host the Western Hare Scramble this Saturday and Sunday which will bring racers and families from all over the country, it also gives people locally in the Treasure Valley a good opportunity to check out the club if they are interested in motor sports.

"It's a nationwide event and it is kind of a unique event," said Reynolds. "It incorporates all the tracks here at the OMC and part of the upper hills you ride for a prescribed time and it's how many laps you complete."

The Owyhee Motorcycle club is still on their original 80-acres of land, but the club has some costly erosion repairs in their future to protect the area.

So the OMC set up a fundraiser, it's a raffle giving people a chance to win a customized 2022 Husqvarna motorcycle, more information on how to purchase tickets click here.

Across the country and Europe dirt tracks have died in recent decades and the club doesn't want to see that happen here in Boise, they hope being listed on the National Register of Historical Places will be another piece that will ensure riding in the future even as the Treasure Valley continues to grow.

"The urban sprawl is coming and we are hoping it’s one way to protect the facilities so it is here for generations to come," said Reynolds.