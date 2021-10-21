Grand Teton joins Yellowstone in breaking tourism records

MOOSE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park already has had its busiest year on record.

The park joins nearby Yellowstone in setting visitation records this year. Grand Teton had almost 3.5 million recreation visits between January and September and broke 2018's full-year record by almost 3,000 visits.

Park officials said in a statement Wednesday the increased tourism means more traffic. Trail use is up 29% from 2019 and 49% from 2016. Visitors are seeing the park at different times of the year, with more visits in March, April and May.

Summertime remains hectic, though, with this past July the busiest in park history.