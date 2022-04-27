Disc golf continues to grow in popularity as Idaho now has more than 100 courses

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Parks & Recreation Department recently opened a brand new disc golf course at Niagara State Park west of Twin Falls along the Snake River, now they have 11 courses with plans to build more.

In a recent survey on outdoor recreation, disc golf cracked the top ten on amenities people would like to see more of.

Here is the survey:

1. Camping 51.4%

2. Fishing Docks 42.4%

3. Mountain Bike Trails 30.9%

4. Archery Range 29%

5. OHV Areas 28.5%

6. Hunting/Shooting Areas 26.5%

7. Skateparks 22.8%

8. Disc Golf 21.2%

9. Equestrian Trails 17.7%

"It has taken off and it is a wonderful fit for what we do at State Parks, it’s not loud recreation, it is fun and it gets you out and about," said Craig Quintana. "Respondents said they would like to see more disc golf facilities around the state."

Idaho Parks and Recreation have courses all over the state including five at Farragut State Park, Lake Walcott State Park east of Twin Falls will host the Idaho State Championship a PDGA sanctioned tournament at the end of August, I was told good things about the course at Massacre Rocks State Park and locally we have Eagle Island State Park which hosted the first Tier-A tournament in the Treasure Valley last summer.

I wanted to do this story to share more courses because Ann Morrison Park is packed every time I go there on a nice day and for good reason, this family-friendly course in one of Boise's most iconic parks is a fun way to take a walk through the park.

Sorry, this took me so long I know you have been wanting to know where they put the pin locations this year. @Mpwhite11 Here's the disc golf flyover you requested. pic.twitter.com/fw4K09r9Ta — Steve Dent (@idahodent) April 27, 2022

And for a more strenuous course the Army Corps of Engineers manages Lydle Gulch near Lucky Peak Reservoir, this area features two 20-hole courses with a bunch of elevation, it is usually pretty breezy with the wind blowing through the gorge, but these courses offer a different type of experience.

Disc golf is one of those sports that anybody can do because it is affordable Ann Morrison and Lydle Gulch are free, people can also access the State Parks for an annual fee of $10.

The equipment is also affordable most players have a bag full of discs they carry when they play, I just have a driver and a putter, a driver costs around $20 and a putter is like $12, don't quote me on the prices because I haven't lost my discs in a while, but 208 Discs off Vista on the bench not too far from Ann Morrison is a great resource in Boise.

Plus disc golf gives people a way to get outside and get some exercise I always looked at it as hiking with a purpose.

"It’s an excuse to be out," said Quintana who also enjoys playing disc golf. "I think there is an old Mark Twain line golf is a good walk spoiled, it’s actually the other way around it’s a good walk enhanced."

People also need to be aware that it is tick season in Idaho and they can be anywhere from Eagle Island to the foothills to Lydle Gulch, after playing 20 holes at Lydle I found one tick so it is a good idea to check for them, and also check your dogs.