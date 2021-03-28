Treasure Valley Cup signifies a milestone for disc golf locally

EAGLE, Idaho — Some of the best pros and local disc golfers competed in the Treasure Valley Cup driven by Innova Discs and 208 Discs.

The weather provided perfect weather this weekend allowing competitors to fire off four rounds, two at Eagle Island State Park and two at Eagle Hills Golf Course.

Here's a link to the results from this weekend.

This tournament marked the first Tier-A tournament the Treasure Valley has ever hosted.

A Tier-A tournament is one level below the Professional Disc Golf Association's national tour, this class of tournament requires an additional $3,000 in prize money and a stricter format.

To become a Tier-A event, a tournament has to run successfully for several years at a Tier-B level before the PDGA will consider the move up to the next level.

"It is significant because it is growing the sport," said Brad Ooley a volunteer with the Treasure Valley Cup. "It gets us on the national map with the PDGA."

Tournaments with this type of prestige also draw people from out of state and we met a group who made the trip from Salem, Oregon.

"I like the course at Eagle Island it definitely plays well to my game," said TJ Mills. "The first throw I actually threw my drive in the water, but I recovered and parred the course."

Brad Ooley told us he fell in love with disc golf 13-years-ago, but he said over the years the sport has grown in popularity, but also with who is playing.

“There is a lot more diversity, we have people of color that come out and I want to get a t-shirt that says I throw like a girl because they are that good," said Ooley.

Ooley hopes this tournament will lead to more courses in Boise because the only place to play in the City of Trees is Ann Morrison Park.

"It allows us to have a little ammunition with the City of Boise and Ada County in getting more disc golf courses produced," said Ooley.