Checking in with Bogus Basin as next year's season passes go on sale this Friday

BOISE, Idaho — Last year Bogus Basin barely received any snow in January or February, the non-profit actually ended up re-opening after they closed when the snow finally arrived in April.

That hasn't been the case this year, although we haven't got any huge storms the consistency has kept the conditions pretty good all-season long.

"It has been a fantastic season we had our earliest opening in 28 years, consistent snow and there is over a foot of snow projected through Sunday," said Susan Saad of Bogus Basin.

There is still a lot of season left, on Thursday and Friday Bogus Basin will host the Dotty Clark Memorial Race for high school kids on Thursday and middle school children on Friday.

The Bogus Basin race series requires competitors to participate in three events during the season and then they get to skip school while representing their school in the Dotty Clark.

"It’s just a great way for us to engage the racers and have them come up," said Susan Saad of Bogus Basin. "We will have almost 1,200 students up here over the next two days.”

This week, season passes also go on sale for next season starting on Friday.

Not only does this give skiers and snowboarders the cheapest price point for a season pass, but getting the early bird special until March 5 also ensures a spot on the mountain for next winter.

"We will again intentionally limit the number of pass products we sell, especially at those peak times," said Saad. "We do not expect the passes to run out during that sales period."

Heading into opening day this year all the passes except mid-week passes were sold out, but Bogus has added a new option with their night pass where people can access the mountain every day from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for $99.

"There are not as many people that come night boarding compared to during the day," said Amanda Gould. "It is really nice, you definitely get more room on the runs."

For people who have season passes, they can recharge their RFID card which saves $20, limits waste and makes it so we already have our season pass for next year without picking it up or having it sent in the mail.

The RFID technology has worked well giving Bogus Basin a chance to monitor where people are skiing so they can make adjustments for next season and they also don't have to have a person monitoring passes when skiers and snowboarders get on the lift.