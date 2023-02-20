Bogus Basin 2023-24 Season Passes going on sale this week

BOISE, Idaho — Southern Idaho's favorite local ski mountain has been welcoming snow lovers for eighty years. And this year, Bogus Basin is making it more affordable for early birds.

Bogus Basin announced passes for the 2023-34 season will be on sale for early birds between February 24 - March 5.

The purchase process has been streamlined for current passholders thanks to new RFID technology. Current passholders will now be able to reload and reuse their same physical pass, reducing waste, time and costs. Prices for next season are between $499 - $99 for reloading adults.

Product options for next year's passes remain the same, including the popular True Bogus Pass providing year-round access and 50+ partner mountain benefits, as well as the cost effective Night Season Pass. Prices for next season range between $519 - $119 for new adults.

In the last few years, the resort has spent millions to increase the quality on the hill; increased snowgun capacity means deeper and earlier snow, new lights on the backside, better groomers and even more parking spots.

Tiered options for passes include family, teen, junior, child, senior, college, military and adult.

It is expected that two-thirds of the non-profit's '23-'24 season passes will be acquired during the early sale time frame.

For more info on season passes, head to bogusbasin.org