Champions are crowned at the final night of the Caldwell Night Rodeo

CALDWELL, Idaho — At the Caldwell Night Rodeo the cowboys are the stars, but for the second year in a row the Powder River Rodeo bulls had something to say about that.

To really capture the atmosphere and the action of this top five outdoor rodeo you have to watch the video.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo crowned several champions last night, stay turned for a high energy wrap-up as the crowd at this outdoor rodeo goes wild. pic.twitter.com/yIxlmgGiEr — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) August 21, 2022

Stetson Wright was the only rider that was able to hang on for eight seconds, Wright won the overall at the Caldwell Night Rodeo for the second year in a row, he's won the PRCA World Championship three years in a row and comes from the greatest family in rodeo.

"These are the best bulls in the world in one rodeo," said Wright. "Caldwell’s crowd is crazy, I honestly didn’t even hear the whistle, I don’t know if I rode him longer but my dad always said ride long finish strong, so I rode for ten seconds tonight."

Two Canadians put on a show in the saddle bronc event as both Zeke Thurston and Dawson Hay broke a new stadium record each with a 92-point ride, Hay won the overall due to a better score coming into the finals.

Marsing cowgirl Megan McLeod-Sprague had the second quickest time in the barrel racing as the home crowd cheered her on, Donna Kay Rule had the fasting run of the night, but the overall champion was Florida cowgirl Margo Crowther.

Tim O'connell of Iowa won the bareback, Kansas cowboy Tanner Brunner won steer wrestling and South Dakota cowboys Jr. Dees Aurora and Levi Lord took home the team roping competition.

Breakaway roping is a new event that made its debut at the Caldwell Night Rodeo a year ago, Taylor Munsell set a new stadium record with a time of 2.2 seconds, but overall, Beau Peterson was crowned the queen of this event.

The civies also beat the rowdies in a new event called the Bucket Brigade Challenge where the fans passed a bucket of water across the crowd, the civies went crazy after claiming victory.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo is also an important event for those trying to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, the top 15 money winners qualify, Macon Murphy's performance in tie down roping earned him more than $10,000 vaulting him from 17th well into the top 15 as the Louisiana cowboy tries to qualify for his first National Finals Rodeo.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo sold out every night except Tuesday, it's estimated that this event brings and economic impact between ten and $12 million to the community, although the president of the board told us he thinks that number is now closer to 14.